Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: September 28, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
Your WYSO Morning News Update for September 28, 2022:

  • Ryan/Vance debate is on
    (Statehouse News Bureau) - It appears there will be two debates for the U.S. Senate race. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow has more on the story.
  • Disability rights Ohio
    (WYSO) - The Access Center for Independent Living and Disability Rights Ohio held a listening session at the Dayton Metro Library downtown branch yesterday. It was part of a statewide meet your lawmakers tour.
  • Dayton Early Education Roundtable
    (WYSO) - Dayton leaders in education and politics held a roundtable discussion with educators Tuesday morning. Preschool Promise and Waterford.org, two non-profit educational institutions, were at the event to highlight their services. Waterford.org also sponsored the event.

  • UD project receives military funding
    (WYSO) - A research project at the University of Dayton has received funding from the US Defense Department. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA, has given UD Phase 2 funding for its research into radio frequencies used for radar, satellite and other forms of radio communication. The UD project is researching how to protect against interference from the many radio and communication signals in the air. The research group is perfecting an electronic device called a variable capacitor, which allows devices to quickly tune to different frequencies. DARPA has given UD $780,000 for the project. Another $320,000 will be given to the researchers if they advance to the third and final phase.
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
