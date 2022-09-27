WYSO Morning News Update: September 27, 2022
Today's morning new update includes legislative efforts to reduce animal abuse, an update on the Jessica Watkins/Oath Keepers trial, and the kick-off of the Hall Hunger Initiative:
- Montgomery County ADAMHS Wins Big Grant: A Montgomery County agency will receive $1.2 million to focus on Black youth mental health and suicide prevention. The ultimate goal of the new program is to save lives. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.
- Hall Hunger Initiative: The Hall Hunger Initiative kicked off a project to support the Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley’s food pantry. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports the partnership with Gem City Market is in an effort to raise awareness of Hunger Action Month.
- Animal abuse bill: Two Republican lawmakers say they’ll introduce a bill to make it illegal for dog breeders from performing painful surgeries on puppies without pain medicine and anesthesia. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles explains.
- Jessica Watkins trial: A local woman is set to be tried this week for crimes she allegedly committed on January 6, 2021 at the Capitol attack in Washington D.C.. Authorities say Jessica Watkins was the leader of the Ohio team of Oath Keepers. That's a far-right anti-government militia. Watkins has been charged with seditious conspiracy, claiming she attempted to prevent Congress from certifying the election of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Watkins has been in custody for a year and a half. Before her arrest, Watkins lived in the village of Woodstock in northeast Champaign County. She ran a pirate-themed bar there called the Jolly Roger where prosecutors say she tried to recruit people to join her militia.
Rt. 235 resurfacing: A resurfacing project on state Route 235 in Greene County starts today. Workers will be resurfacing 235 between the city of Fairborn all the way to the Montgomery County line. ODOT says to expect lane closures near Wright Patterson Air Force Base daily. The construction project costs nearly $950,000. It’s expected to be completed by late fall.