WYSO Morning News Update: September 26, 2022

OSHP Marijuana Bust Project: The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined law enforcement from five other states in an effort to crack down on illegal activity.State troopers from Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia seized over 37,000 grams of marijuana, and arrested 37 on federal marijuana charges. In Ohio, over 1,500 grams of pot was confiscated, and two felony marijuana arrests were made.The so-called Six State Trooper Project ran from September 15 to the 18th. A total of 151 felony drug arrests were made during that time, 43 of which were in Ohio.