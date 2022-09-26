WYSO Morning News Update: September 26, 2022
Voter outreach and education stories highlighted in today's morning news update.
- CSU Semiconductor Program: Central State University will partner with 5 other colleges and universities, and Intel, to create a new semiconductor education program. It will focus on teaching and training minority students to become the technicians and engineers who will work at the new Intel semiconductor plant. The program will start in Fall 2023. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Miami University Bus Wrap: A bus on Miami University's campus has a new, special design. It's to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the relationship between Miami University and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.
- Voter Outreach Programs: With less than six weeks before the November general election, the state is partnering with different businesses, community groups, and individuals to ramp up voter registration and to try and recruit more poll workers. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
OSHP Marijuana Bust Project: The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined law enforcement from five other states in an effort to crack down on illegal activity.State troopers from Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia seized over 37,000 grams of marijuana, and arrested 37 on federal marijuana charges. In Ohio, over 1,500 grams of pot was confiscated, and two felony marijuana arrests were made.The so-called Six State Trooper Project ran from September 15 to the 18th. A total of 151 felony drug arrests were made during that time, 43 of which were in Ohio.