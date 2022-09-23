WYSO Morning News Update: September 23. 2022
WYSO's Mike Frazier has the latest in state and local news.
- Foodbank Drive-in Distribution: The Foodbank Inc. held a mass food distribution event Thursday. It was held at the Dixie Drive-In Theater to be close to the residents of North Dayton they wanted to reach. The organization partnered with CareSource to supply food to those in need. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.
- OSU Carbon Markets: Ohio State’s University Farm Science Review is this week. It’s one of the biggest agricultural exhibitions in the state. And right now, one of the biggest topics throughout the event is carbon markets. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa explains what those are and how they work.
- Respect for Marriage Bill: A bill on federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages won’t be voted on in the US Senate till after the November election, though nearly a quarter of all House Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the bill in July. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports Ohio’s Rob Portman is among the Republicans trying to get it passed in the Senate.
Dayton Metro Library Legal Clinic: You can learn how to get your driver's license reinstated at the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch next week. Attorneys will be available for walk-in appointments on a first come, first serve basis. The license reinstatement clinic is on Friday September 30, from 1-5 pm, on the third floor of the downtown library.