© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: September 23. 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 23, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
Dayton Library.png
Dayton Metro Library/Facebook
/

WYSO's Mike Frazier has the latest in state and local news.

  • Foodbank Drive-in Distribution: The Foodbank Inc. held a mass food distribution event Thursday. It was held at the Dixie Drive-In Theater to be close to the residents of North Dayton they wanted to reach. The organization partnered with CareSource to supply food to those in need. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.
  • OSU Carbon Markets: Ohio State’s University Farm Science Review is this week. It’s one of the biggest agricultural exhibitions in the state. And right now, one of the biggest topics throughout the event is carbon markets. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa explains what those are and how they work.
  • Respect for Marriage Bill: A bill on federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriages won’t be voted on in the US Senate till after the November election, though nearly a quarter of all House Republicans joined all Democrats in voting for the bill in July. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports Ohio’s Rob Portman is among the Republicans trying to get it passed in the Senate.

  • Dayton Metro Library Legal Clinic: You can learn how to get your driver's license reinstated at the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch next week. Attorneys will be available for walk-in appointments on a first come, first serve basis. The license reinstatement clinic is on Friday September 30, from 1-5 pm, on the third floor of the downtown library.

Local and Statewide News
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier