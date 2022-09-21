WYSO Morning News Update: September 21, 2022
- Abortion Restraining Order to be Extended: A judge plans to extend an order temporarily blocking Ohio’s six week abortion ban, allowing abortions to continue in Ohio into next month. The order was originally to last for 14 days. The Cincinnati Enquirer now reports that the Hamilton County judge plans to extend that through Oct. 12, citing people on both sides of the lawsuit. The judge has scheduled an Oct. 7 hearing, which is for attorneys to explain whether he should grant a preliminary injunction. That could indefinitely block the state law banning doctors from performing abortions after cardiac activity is detected. In the meantime, Ohio abortion clinics can continue to perform procedures up until a gestational age of 20 weeks.
- Board of Education Anti-discrimination Resolution: The Ohio State board of Education got an earful yesterday as 61 people spoke out against a controversial resolution opposing a new federal non-discrimination rule for schools that receive federal funds for meals. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- Spotted Lanternfly: The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect from Asia. It was first spotted in 2014 in Pennsylvania. And it’s already been detected in Ohio. It can pose a risk to agriculture, which is why some experts are warning Ohioans to keep a close eye. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa has the story.
- Jim Pee Wee Martin Funeral: The community joined family and friends last (Tuesday) night to begin saying goodbye to Jim “Pee-Wee'' Martin. The decorated World War II veteran and native of Sugarcreek Township died last Sunday at 101. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.