Dayton Public Schools optimistic about state report card, to focus on high school absenteeism

Dayton Public City Schools leaders say they are optimistic despite a less than glowing district report card for the 2021-2022 school year.

On its latest report card, Dayton Public Schools earned two stars in gap closing and in progress, as well as one star in achievement, literacy and graduation.

According to Dayton Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli, one factor contributing to the scores was chronic high school absenteeism. She said an internal survey revealed why many students skipped school.

“Many students responded that they have to work and because they work, sometimes they can't get up and get to school or their work schedule interferes with school,” Lolli said. “They need to work, they have to work, so they have to give up something – either school or work. And I think they make that decision based on what their family needs.”

In response, Dayton schools will use a more personalized approach to truancy. Staff members will work directly with high school students who are having difficulties.

“Students will know that they can talk with them, that they can come to them,” Lolli said. “And if they're absent, that that person makes the visit at home to see why the student is absent. And hopefully we can remove some of the barriers to attendance for those individual students.”

She also believes the COVID-19 pandemic made students less accustomed to attending school.

Lolli said she’s proud of the district’s improvement in gap closing, noting most of that is happening in the elementary schools.

“Louise Troy (Elementary School) received a 2.5 star rating,” Lolli said. “And in the past, Louise Troy has had straight Fs across the board.”