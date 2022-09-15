WYSO Morning News Update: September 15, 2022

Your WYSO Morning News Update for September 15, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Women's Med Center Abortion Ruling

(WYSO) - A judge in Hamilton County has temporarily blocked Ohio’s heartbeat law that bans nearly all abortions. The judge says that's because it might violate the Ohio Constitution. WYSO's Chris Welter explains what yesterday's ruling means for the Dayton area's only clinic that provides abortion services.

Foodbank Distribution

(WYSO) - The Dayton Foodbank will host a drive-thru food distribution today at the former site of Salem Mall in Trotwood. The food bank will have fresh produce, proteins, grains and more. And it’s for anyone that needs free food. The line will start at Shiloh Springs Road and clients will be directed toward the back of the mall building. It will be from 1 to 3 p.m., but the Foodbank is asking people to arrive no earlier than noon. The Foodbank is planning on having other food distributions to support communities in the Miami Valley with high rates of food insecurity. It will post those dates on its social media pages.

State of poverty

(Statehouse News Bureau) - Advocates have released the annual State of Poverty in Ohio report that details the needs and issues happening among low-income Ohioans. The group releasing the report says the state needs to find a way to serve the poor in a post-pandemic world. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Hispanic heritage Fest

(WYSO) - The 21st annual Hispanic Heritage Festival will be in Dayton on September 17th. It will be held at Riverscape Metropark and run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Latin food vendors, dance lessons, a cultural exhibition, and more will be available. The festival is presented by The Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization, and Five Rivers Metroparks.

Peace Heroes

(WYSO) - The Miami Valley Peace Heroes Trail will introduce 19 new signs celebrating peace heroes on September 17, bringing the total of peace heroes to 58. The trail is designed to help people learn more about spreading peace. WYSO’s Garrett Reese reports.

