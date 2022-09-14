Wright State Graduate Accepted into Pershing's Own

A former Wright State University student has been accepted into the prestigious U.S. Army band, Pershing’s Own, as a percussionist.

William Kan now serves as a 42 Romeo, which is a title reserved for Army musicians.

He says the opportunity to perform with such an important group of talented musicians is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It is one of the top military bands in the country and I am a competitive person plus I just like making good music,” Kan said, “not that we don’t make good music here of course, it’s just, you know, you have people auditioning for these and it’s just a different level, it’s like a next step up.”

Kan is currently stationed at Fort Hood in Texas and is awaiting transfer to Fort Myer in Virginia to begin training for performances.