Local and Statewide News

Wright State Graduate Accepted into Pershing's Own

WYSO | By Shay Frank
Published September 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
William Kan, Pershing's Own Percussionist
Stephanie Renae Co. Photography
/
William Kan
Pershing's Own percussionist, William Kan.

A former Wright State University student has been accepted into the prestigious U.S. Army band, Pershing’s Own, as a percussionist.

William Kan now serves as a 42 Romeo, which is a title reserved for Army musicians.

He says the opportunity to perform with such an important group of talented musicians is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“It is one of the top military bands in the country and I am a competitive person plus I just like making good music,” Kan said, “not that we don’t make good music here of course, it’s just, you know, you have people auditioning for these and it’s just a different level, it’s like a next step up.”

Kan is currently stationed at Fort Hood in Texas and is awaiting transfer to Fort Myer in Virginia to begin training for performances.

Shay Frank
See stories by Shay Frank