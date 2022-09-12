SICSA Event has gone to the dogs since pandemic began

Every year, the pet adoption and wellness agency SICSA finds homes for hundreds of animals to keep them off the streets, out of shelters, and from being euthanized. It also provides resources and support to thousands of families with pets in need.

The COVID pandemic and inflation have only increased the need for its services.

WYSO’s Jerry Kenney spoke to SICSA President, Nora Vondrell about the current challenges and a rather unique benefit coming up to help with its mission.

Nora Vondrell: We moved into our brand new building that we've, that the volunteers and staff worked so hard over, gosh, six years to raise money and build for and we had a grand opening and then COVID hit. And there were a few things that that happened, including the decisions about shutting down what was deemed non-emergency services, which included a lot of our veterinary care in order to preserve protective equipment for the humans. And so we were we never closed, but we had to really pivot our services.

And, you know, we're still we're still seeing that because as people have been dealing with the financial implications of what COVID has brought between people losing their jobs, the supply issues and groceries and gas, it's hitting the entire family. And in those families are pets. And in fact, pets now outnumber children in homes. So, it is a big deal and one that's often overlooked because we tend to focus on just the humans in a family and not understanding that there is an unbelievable human animal bond and that people think of animals as their family and why that's so important.

Jerry Kenney: To help with this mission, you sent me a press release that was rife with puns and great humor. Can you tell us a little bit about this upcoming event?

Vondrell: Sure. And this is another event that was COVID related. We had an annual dinner and silent and live auction. And when COVID hit, we couldn't have that anymore and we needed to pivot. SISCA works very hard to be diverse in our funding. And so, we had six weeks to pivot, and we came up with this idea of the poop show especially since 2020 was such a crappy year. It seems fitting to us, but we divided our play yards into one-foot squares and then we sell chances for those squares all the funding benefits, the animals and the families who love them right here in our community.

And what happens is on Friday, September 16th, we will fill all those boxes with the names of people who and it's random. And we take a dog out there. And wherever that dog poops, whoever's square that is, will win $10,000. So, it's very fun. We have our emcees, we have guest emcees this year Gabrielle Enright, who has been our emcee for the last three years. And new this year is Tej Joshi from [Good Day Dayton] and we're super excited about them and they do such a great job. Last year we had different ones, Gabby and then Josh Stuckey, but they do such a great job. It sounds almost like a golf game. Like he's he's turning around he's it'll be on Facebook Live as well as on YouTube or you can come join us at our tailgate party that we're having that evening beginning at 4 p.m.

Kenney: Tell us about the dog or dogs whose shoulders this task will fall upon and how do you prep them in order to ensure a good, solid delivery?

Vondrell: Jerry, you know how much we love our animals. So, all this week they will be watching the pooping habits of all of our animals to see who is the most consistent. And we actually choose a first, second and third. Because if the first one cannot perform his or her duties, we go to our second and third to make sure it happens. But they are given a spa treatment so that they look their best on camera. They are given a special meal that day that is very fulfilling and will help them with their efforts. So, there is a lot for the Grand "Poo-bah" the week before he or she gets to shine.

Kenney: It sounds like great fun. And of course, it's an event that helps to perform your mission and your work here in the community, so tell us how people can get involved.

Vondrell: Yes, great. You can go on our website, www.sisca.org. And you can either click on that and they'll take you to the page, or you can do /Poop-Show. And there's more information about the event as well as you can buy your chances right there on our secure portal.

Kenney: Nora Vondrell, president of SICSA Miami Valley, thanks so much for your time and good luck with the event.

Vondrell: Thanks so much, Jerry, and shout out to all your listeners. Thank you for your support.