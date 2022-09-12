New COVID vaccine booster shots now available at Greene County Public Health

New Covid vaccine booster shots became available at Greene County Public Health on Friday. Ohio reported over 21,000 COVID cases last week, 86 deaths – and nearly 3,700 new vaccinations.

For the foreseeable future, Greene County Public Health will offer the new Pfizer-BioNTech booster shot for COVID-19 for free. The new booster contains components of the original virus strain as well as the Omicron Variants BA.4 and BA.5.

It’s designed to protect anyone 12 years or older from these new, more contagious and dangerous variants. The booster can be given 2 or more months after you received your last vaccine or booster shot.

Laurie Fox is the public information officer for Greene County Public Health. She says those who are immunocompromised and/or older should get this booster.

"We strongly recommend that they consider getting that vaccine, get the Bivalent booster, the new one that's just come out to get that and in hopes of protecting them against that severe illness, hospitalization and death," Fox said

She said anyone can walk in to Greene County Public Health on Fridays and get the booster for free.

Vaccines will be given from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.