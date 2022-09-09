The Northwest Dayton Partnership awards over $1 million to 28 non-profits in the area

The Northwest Dayton Partnership has awarded $1.45 million dollars to 28 non-profit groups serving residents in this part of the city. The objective is to improve outcomes in education, racial equality, economic mobility and community well-being for youth and families.

In 2019, Denise Henton founded Single Parents Rock. The group provides emergency support and transportation to more than 300 domestic violence survivors.

It covers seven counties including Montgomery, Greene and Clark.

“With this grant, we’ll be able to help our survivors who have immediate needs such as temporary housing, rental assistance, utility assistance and gas cards," Henton explained.

According to Henton, since her volunteers began transporting domestic violence survivors, more have been willing to go to court, press charges and work through the court process.

Alexandra Bohler runs the non-profit Hatch Architects Design Center. It exposes Dayton’s minority youth and girls to architecture and design with the hopes of making the field more racially and gender diverse.

Bohler said her grant funds will support a series of youth workshops.

“They’ll design a bird house and then building a bird house. They’ll design seating, maybe a bench, something to sit on or maybe a canopy structure and then building it," she said.

Hatch will host these workshops at the northwest branch library and at the northwest recreation center.