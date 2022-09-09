Miami Valley Peace Heroes Trail to introduce 19 new signs celebrating peace heroes

The Miami Valley Peace Heroes Trail will introduce 19 new signs celebrating peace heroes on September 17, 2022, bringing the total of peace heroes to 58. The trail is designed to help people learn more about creating and spreading peace, and it got its start during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Miami Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship was looking for a way to rethink an event that had to be canceled due to the pandemic. The Fellowship began planning what would eventually become the Peace Heroes Trail. The idea was to increase people’s peace literacy, or teach them how to build peace.

Initially, the Trail was a fundraiser for the Fellowship and involved only members of the Fellowship. The way it works is simple: People choose a “peace hero” they think is worthy of a sign.

The Trail defines a “peace hero” as an everyday person who accepts risk and succeeds in making the world less violent and more just. This person could be from the past or someone currently doing good in Dayton.

Then, a summary, picture, and quote of the peace hero must be given to someone working at the Fellowship with a donation. This donation can range from as little as $5 to as much as $3,000. These signs were then placed on the Trail, where people can walk around and learn about these peace heroes.

“My goal personally is to help people see that Martin Luther King Jr. is not the only person who can become a peace hero, that we all have the capacity to make small actions that can add up to really spread peace and change lives,” Reverend Kelly Kellie, the settled minister at the Fellowship, said.

Catherine Queener, the local coordinator for the Miami Valley Peace Trail, said she also wants to change how people think about what a “hero” is.

“When somebody said hero, the thing that would come to mind is somebody carrying a gun,” she said. “But I never made that switch inside my head, the connection of, oh, maybe my heroes are people that teach people and people that feed other people and care for the earth.”

Queener is also excited about the planned event on September 17.

There will be plenty of refreshments, she said, and a Peace Hero Bingo game to play with prizes.

The Newest Peace Heroes: