Nan Whaley announces plan to support union jobs in Ohio if elected governor

The $20 billion Intel project needs 7,000 construction workers to build its semiconductor plant near Columbus. But there’s not enough people to fill those jobs.

In response, Whaley announced her One Good Job Pledge as part of her 21st Century Jobs plan .

She said if she's elected governor, she will invest in union apprenticeship readiness programs for high schoolers looking to get into a trade.

“They teach high schoolers or people looking to start a new career, the skills they need to succeed once they complete these programs, which can include stipends and other wraparound services,” she said. “These new workers will start union apprenticeships that will set them up for good paying jobs and benefits.”

She added this is a much needed investment in the state since many schools don’t have trade job training programs.

“Kids in high school today don't have regular shop classes, and so they're not ready to head right into the apprenticeship program,” Whaley said. “So these readiness programs get kids or people wanting to change careers, ready to go into apprenticeship programs.”

Her plan also includes establishing project labor agreements for major construction projects. Prohibiting forms that actively oppose union drives from receiving state incentives, or tax abatements. As well as raising the state minimum wage to $15.

Meanwhile on the Republican side, her opponent Gov. Mike DeWine, said he’s already made technical education investments that led Intel to pick Ohio for its new plant. He added he plans to continue his focus on building a modern workforce in Ohio.

“We are already seeing that Governor DeWine's policies that are attracting massive investment to the state are having ripple effects in making Ohio the best place to live, start a business and raise a family." a spokesperson from his campaign said.

Whaleys said her job investment could train more than 17,000 workers in the first four years of her administration.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

