Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: September 6, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 6, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT
Central State University
/

Your WYSO Morning News Update for September 6, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • College food insecurity
    (WYSO) - Nearly 40% of college students experience food insecurity. Some local colleges like Wright State University are doing something to make sure students don’t go hungry. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
  • Central State HBCU Classic
    (WYSO) - Central State played in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on Sunday. And even though the game was nationally televised, the weekend was about a lot more than football. WYSO’s Chris Welter reports.

Local and Statewide News WYSO Morning News UpdateSportsGovernment & PoliticsFood
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
