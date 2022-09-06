WYSO Morning News Update: September 6, 2022
Your WYSO Morning News Update for September 6, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- More women, youth registering to vote
(Statehouse News Bureau) - There’s been a flood of people registering to vote since the US Supreme Court’s decision in June striking down the right to abortion. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says even though this midterm year was predicted to be good for Republicans, the data in Ohio and some other states is suggesting something else.
- College food insecurity
(WYSO) - Nearly 40% of college students experience food insecurity. Some local colleges like Wright State University are doing something to make sure students don’t go hungry. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Central State HBCU Classic
(WYSO) - Central State played in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on Sunday. And even though the game was nationally televised, the weekend was about a lot more than football. WYSO’s Chris Welter reports.
A GREAT DAY TO BE A MARAUDER— Central State Athletics (@GO_MARAUDERS) September 5, 2022
Recap from the @BCFHOF Classic available on - https://t.co/omdsEG2zla@CentralState87 @HBCUGameday @JoeyDeBerardino @Matt247Now @daytonsports @nflnetwork @ProFootballHOF @StudentPres @ADTaraOwens @kporter411 @FoundationErik @daytonsports @_Da_pistol pic.twitter.com/baqD9wFjx4