© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: September 5, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published September 5, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
Police Dayton Protest May 30 2020
Leila Goldstein
/
WYSO
Officers from area police departments biked around residents at Dayton's May 30 protest against police violence.

Your WYSO Morning News update, for September 5, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

DeWine on police reform
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he hopes the state legislature will take up the issue of revamped law enforcement training and hiring practices in the wake of the police shooting death of a Black man in Columbus. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Women’s Med Illinois
(WYSO) - Women's Med Center runs some of the only clinics in the region that provide abortions. They are set to close their Dayton (Kettering) and Indianapolis locations next week because of laws that restrict abortions in both states. If that happens, a few staff are planning to open a new clinic in one of the closest state's where abortion is legal. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.

Huber Heights Redevelopment Project
(WYSO) - The City of Huber Heights plans to revitalize the Marian Meadows Shopping Center to breathe new economic opportunities into the city. One of the final steps is set to take place soon to get the site ready for the $40 million redevelopment project. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.

Dayton approves $7M in bonds for Dragons’ Baseball Stadium
(WYSO) - The Dayton Dragons played their last home games of the year over the weekend, but one of their biggest victories came in Dayton’s City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. WYSO contributor Jason Reynolds reports.

Tags

Local and Statewide News WYSO Morning News Update
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier