WYSO Morning News Update: September 5, 2022

Your WYSO Morning News update, for September 5, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

DeWine on police reform

(Statehouse News Bureau) - Gov. Mike DeWine said he hopes the state legislature will take up the issue of revamped law enforcement training and hiring practices in the wake of the police shooting death of a Black man in Columbus. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Women’s Med Illinois

(WYSO) - Women's Med Center runs some of the only clinics in the region that provide abortions. They are set to close their Dayton (Kettering) and Indianapolis locations next week because of laws that restrict abortions in both states. If that happens, a few staff are planning to open a new clinic in one of the closest state's where abortion is legal. WYSO's Chris Welter reports.

Huber Heights Redevelopment Project

(WYSO) - The City of Huber Heights plans to revitalize the Marian Meadows Shopping Center to breathe new economic opportunities into the city. One of the final steps is set to take place soon to get the site ready for the $40 million redevelopment project. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.

Dayton approves $7M in bonds for Dragons’ Baseball Stadium

(WYSO) - The Dayton Dragons played their last home games of the year over the weekend, but one of their biggest victories came in Dayton’s City Commission meeting on Wednesday night. WYSO contributor Jason Reynolds reports.

