Huber Heights planning $40 million project to revitalize old Marian Meadows Shopping Center

The City of Huber Heights plans to revitalize the Marian Meadows Shopping Center to breathe new economic opportunities into the city. One of the final steps is set to take place soon to get the site ready for the $40 million redevelopment project.

Preparations are underway for demolishing the Dogtown Daycare building in the Marian Meadows Shopping Center. The city of Huber Heights bought property near Brandt Pike and Fishburg Road, including the old Marian Meadows property and a Premiere Health property.

On these sites, the city is partnering with Homestead Development LLC to build 135 senior apartments and 196 apartments. This will be accompanied by a new Dayton Metro Library location, senior center, a council meeting and conference center for city government, and a small 3-5 acre park.

Bryan Chodkowski is the interim city manager of Huber Heights.

"Being a redevelopment project, this is about the city working to inject new capital into an older community to kind of, you know, stimulate development in that area and keep values strong over there in that neighborhood. So we feel we've been very successful with this project," Chodkowski said.

He also said the project will re-facade old storefronts and bring around five new businesses to the site. Chodkowski said within 2 years, the old Marian Meadows site will be fully revitalized.

The razing of the old Dogtown building is expected to take place after Thanksgiving.