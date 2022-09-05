© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

Huber Heights planning $40 million project to revitalize old Marian Meadows Shopping Center

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published September 5, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
construction_nebu_work.jpg
Open Clipart User nebu
/

The City of Huber Heights plans to revitalize the Marian Meadows Shopping Center to breathe new economic opportunities into the city. One of the final steps is set to take place soon to get the site ready for the $40 million redevelopment project.

Preparations are underway for demolishing the Dogtown Daycare building in the Marian Meadows Shopping Center. The city of Huber Heights bought property near Brandt Pike and Fishburg Road, including the old Marian Meadows property and a Premiere Health property.

On these sites, the city is partnering with Homestead Development LLC to build 135 senior apartments and 196 apartments. This will be accompanied by a new Dayton Metro Library location, senior center, a council meeting and conference center for city government, and a small 3-5 acre park.

Bryan Chodkowski is the interim city manager of Huber Heights.

"Being a redevelopment project, this is about the city working to inject new capital into an older community to kind of, you know, stimulate development in that area and keep values strong over there in that neighborhood. So we feel we've been very successful with this project," Chodkowski said.

He also said the project will re-facade old storefronts and bring around five new businesses to the site. Chodkowski said within 2 years, the old Marian Meadows site will be fully revitalized.

The razing of the old Dogtown building is expected to take place after Thanksgiving.

Tags

Local and Statewide News BusinessHuber Heights
Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
See stories by Garrett Reese