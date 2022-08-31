WYSO Morning News Update: August 31, 2022

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 31, 2022:

Kettering abortion clinic may close

(WYSO) - The region's only clinic proving abortions might be closing. Women’s Med Center and its sister location in Indianapolis announced it will close next month if Indiana’s abortion ban starts to be enforced. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.

Student Loan Forgiveness

(The Ohio News Room) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan provides those who qualify as much as 20-thousand dollars in relief for federal Pell Grant recipients. For the Ohio Newsroom, Conor Morris reports higher percentages of those grants go to Black borrowers, but it might not have as big of an impact for those Ohioans.

Dayton VR lab

(WYSO) - The Intelligent Infrastructure Engineering Lab is up and running at the University of Dayton. WYSO’s Garrett Reese gives us an inside look.

Dayton National Civic League All-American

(WYSO) - For the fifth year in a row, the City of Dayton can proudly wear the title of National Civic League All American city. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports that this year’s honor has an extra benefit.