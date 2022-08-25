WYSO Morning News Update: Columbus school board and the district's teachers' union reach 'conceptual agreement'

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 25, 2022:

Columbus Schools strike to end?

(WOSU) - The Columbus school board and the district's teachers' union have reached a "conceptual agreement" to end the strike that began Monday. The Columbus Education Association told its nearly 45-hundred members not to report to picket lines today. In a video posted to Facebook just after 3 a.m., CEA president John Coneglio said they'd reached a deal minutes earlier. Students will remain in online learning today and Friday. If the full union approves the deal over the weekend, students will return to in-person instruction on Monday.

Commercial drone delivery

(WYSO) - Some companies in the Miami Valley are on the cutting edge of drone delivery technology. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter has a story on the new technology's potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the shipping industry.

Wright Bros. statue to be relocated

(WYSO) - A large sculpture of a Wright Brothers plane will have a new home at the corner of Edwin C Moses Blvd and West Third Street. The Wright Flyer III sculpture was on East Monument in Downtown Dayton until a few years ago, and has been in storage since. Montgomery County Commissioners approved $308,000 for the sculpture’s new home, which shows the Wright Brothers’ first flight. It will be elevated, illuminated, and surrounded by park benches. The relocation should be finished by early next year. The actual Wright III Flyer is at Carillon Park.

Springfield building renovations

(WYSO) - The City of Springfield is looking at the potential benefits of a 50% tax abatement for the renovation of the McAdams Building. This abatement could benefit apartment and business owners in the downtown building for up to 15 years.