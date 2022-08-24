© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: The National Air Mobility Center of Excellence broke ground Tuesday

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published August 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT
The Mobility Center will be a hub of new technology and partnerships between the Center, local universities, the government, and businesses.
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
The Mobility Center will be a hub of new technology and partnerships between the Center, local universities, the government, and businesses.

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 24, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Columbus City Schools on remote learning
(WOSU) - Schools in Columbus will be on remote learning today as a teachers’ strike carries into the new school year. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU’s Steve Brown reports.

Center for Christian Virtue wants parents to use EdChoice vouchers
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Columbus City Schools is the largest school district in Ohio. As teachers there walk the picket line, a group that backs charter schools and taxpayer-paid vouchers is putting up billboards to try to persuade parents in the district to send their kids to schools that accept EdChoice vouchers. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Deer hunts
(WYSO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will hold special deer hunts in 14 nature preserves across the state. It’s an effort to control deer populations that are eating native Ohio wild plants. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has that story.

Nat'l Air Mobility Center of Excellence
(WYSO) - The Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport officials broke ground Tuesday on the National Air Mobility Center of Excellence. The center will bring new, advanced aerospace technology and jobs to the Miami Valley. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there and had a hands-on experience with a piece of new tech.

Tags

Local and Statewide News WYSO Morning News Update
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier