WYSO Morning News Update: The National Air Mobility Center of Excellence broke ground Tuesday

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 24, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Columbus City Schools on remote learning

(WOSU) - Schools in Columbus will be on remote learning today as a teachers’ strike carries into the new school year. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU’s Steve Brown reports.

Center for Christian Virtue wants parents to use EdChoice vouchers

(Statehouse News Bureau) - Columbus City Schools is the largest school district in Ohio. As teachers there walk the picket line, a group that backs charter schools and taxpayer-paid vouchers is putting up billboards to try to persuade parents in the district to send their kids to schools that accept EdChoice vouchers. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports.

Deer hunts

(WYSO) - The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will hold special deer hunts in 14 nature preserves across the state. It’s an effort to control deer populations that are eating native Ohio wild plants. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa has that story.

Nat'l Air Mobility Center of Excellence

(WYSO) - The Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport officials broke ground Tuesday on the National Air Mobility Center of Excellence. The center will bring new, advanced aerospace technology and jobs to the Miami Valley. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there and had a hands-on experience with a piece of new tech.