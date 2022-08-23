WYSO Morning News Update: Experts say Miami Valley will soon be part of an extreme heat belt

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 23, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Ohio prostitution sting

(Statehouse News Bureau) - Law enforcement in Ohio conducted a cross-county operation to bust human trafficking around the state. The mission ended with more than 50 arrests over the weekend. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.

Columbus teacher strike

(WOSU) - The Columbus school board met Monday in a closed door session that was called in response to teachers' historic vote to go on strike for the first time since 1975. For the Ohio Newsroom, WOSU's Matthew Rand reports.

Heat belt

(WYSO) - A new study says the Miami Valley will soon be part of an extreme heat belt. That means we'll have days in the summer where it feels like it's 125 degrees. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter looks at what that could mean here — and what you can do about it.

Rosewood Renovations

(WYSO) - The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is undergoing renovations, including a new mural. The goal is to modernize the building and make it more accessible to the community. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.