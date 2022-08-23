Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is undergoing renovations to modernize the building

The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is undergoing renovations, including a new mural. The goal is to modernize the building and make it more accessible to the community. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.

The Rosewood Arts Center renovation is being paid for through a public-private partnership. The city of Kettering is paying $4.8 million for infrastructure costs.

That includes new bathrooms, new electric and HVAC systems, central air conditioning, and making sure the building is ADA compliant. The Center has also raised a little over $1 million from donors, foundations, and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

That money will go toward building a new ceramics studio and theater. Shayna McConville is the Division Manager for Cultural Arts with the City of Kettering.

"This is a testament to this project, is a testament to a community that really appreciates their quality of life and is willing to say yes to making something like this possible in their backyard," McConville said. "I don't think that's necessarily the case in every community. So Kettering's is pretty special for doing it."

McConville is excited about the new mural on the Arts Center. It’s a compilation of input and art designs from many members of the community.

Renovations are expected to last until the end of summer 2023.