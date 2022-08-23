© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is undergoing renovations to modernize the building

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published August 23, 2022 at 12:10 PM EDT
Renovations includes new bathrooms, new electric and HVAC systems, central air conditioning, and making sure the building is ADA compliant.
Renovations includes new bathrooms, new electric and HVAC systems, central air conditioning, and making sure the building is ADA compliant.
Renovations includes new bathrooms, new electric and HVAC systems, central air conditioning, and making sure the building is ADA compliant.
Renovations includes new bathrooms, new electric and HVAC systems, central air conditioning, and making sure the building is ADA compliant.
The Rosewood Arts Center in Kettering is undergoing renovations, including a new mural. The goal is to modernize the building and make it more accessible to the community. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.

The Rosewood Arts Center renovation is being paid for through a public-private partnership. The city of Kettering is paying $4.8 million for infrastructure costs.

That includes new bathrooms, new electric and HVAC systems, central air conditioning, and making sure the building is ADA compliant. The Center has also raised a little over $1 million from donors, foundations, and the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission.

That money will go toward building a new ceramics studio and theater. Shayna McConville is the Division Manager for Cultural Arts with the City of Kettering.

"This is a testament to this project, is a testament to a community that really appreciates their quality of life and is willing to say yes to making something like this possible in their backyard," McConville said. "I don't think that's necessarily the case in every community. So Kettering's is pretty special for doing it."

McConville is excited about the new mural on the Arts Center. It’s a compilation of input and art designs from many members of the community.

Renovations are expected to last until the end of summer 2023.

Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
