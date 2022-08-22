WYSO Morning News Update: School bus driver shortage continues

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 22, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

Whaley on anti-corruption platform

(Statehouse News Bureau) - The Democrat running to replace Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH) is calling for the state’s top two leaders to produce private emails associated with the nuclear bailout law at the center of a federal corruption case. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports this comes after text messages from FirstEnergy executives raised questions about the involvement of DeWine and Lt Gov. Jon Husted (R-OH) in the company’s legislative agenda.

School bus driver shortage continues

(Statehouse News Bureau) - School districts are starting this year with 17,000 fewer people working in K-12 education in Ohio than in the year before the pandemic. And there’s a continuing problem with a shortage of the workers who get kids to school each day. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

UD move-in 2022

(WYSO) - More than 2,000 new students moved into the University of Dayton on Friday. It marked the start of Welcome Weekend for these first-year students, welcoming them to campus before classes start today. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.

Pearl Harbor vet comes home

(WYSO) - A sailor who died at Pearl Harbor was buried in Highland County on Saturday. WYSO’s Chris Welter reports more than one hundred people came out to a cemetery in the village of Greenfield to watch as Musician First Class Joseph Warren “Hope” Hoffman was given full military honors.

Dayton Peace Prize winner

(WYSO) - Writer Wil Haygood has won The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Holbrooke Award. Haygood’s work chronicling the lives of 20th-century Black Americans is prolific. His best known book is The Butler. It's based on the life of Eugene Allen, who served eight presidents at the White House. It was adapted into a 2013 film. Haygood is from Columbus. He will be presented the award at the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Gala on November 13, 2022 by Dayton native Clarence Page.