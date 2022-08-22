© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

The University of Dayton is welcoming its largest class of incoming students in its history

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published August 22, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT
Marycrest Residential Complex on the University of Dayton campus.
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
Out of 2,000 students moving in about 1,800 of them moved into their first year dorms on Friday.

More than 2,000 new students moved into the University of Dayton on Friday. It marked the start of Welcome Weekend for these first year students, welcoming them to campus before classes start today. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.

[Sounds of people moving in and cars moving around]

This year’s incoming class is the biggest in UD’s history. That means that outside of Marycrest, one of the first year dorms on campus, it’s a flurry of activity.

First year students pull up in cars with their families as student volunteers rush in to help. The volunteers roll round large blue bins to load the first year’s belongings.

Diana Barrett is the director of Student Transitions and Family Programs. That’s the group responsible for overseeing move-in and Welcome Weekend.

"It is the first impression that students have on campus as well as parents and family members," Barrett said. "And I think just in terms of the impression that we want to leave is we're a welcoming community here to support you and throughout the entire journey, but specifically as you start this immensely emotional time, that it is welcomed with positivity and excitement."

By the end of this afternoon, she says, over 1,800 students will be moved in and ready for Welcome Weekend.

Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
