The University of Dayton is welcoming its largest class of incoming students in its history

More than 2,000 new students moved into the University of Dayton on Friday. It marked the start of Welcome Weekend for these first year students, welcoming them to campus before classes start today. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.

[Sounds of people moving in and cars moving around]

This year’s incoming class is the biggest in UD’s history. That means that outside of Marycrest, one of the first year dorms on campus, it’s a flurry of activity.

First year students pull up in cars with their families as student volunteers rush in to help. The volunteers roll round large blue bins to load the first year’s belongings.

Diana Barrett is the director of Student Transitions and Family Programs. That’s the group responsible for overseeing move-in and Welcome Weekend.

"It is the first impression that students have on campus as well as parents and family members," Barrett said. "And I think just in terms of the impression that we want to leave is we're a welcoming community here to support you and throughout the entire journey, but specifically as you start this immensely emotional time, that it is welcomed with positivity and excitement."

By the end of this afternoon, she says, over 1,800 students will be moved in and ready for Welcome Weekend.