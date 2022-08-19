Humane Society of Greater Dayton removes over two dozen animals from a home in Jefferson Township
1 of 8 — 220819 Sheep 001 humane society
2 of 8 — 220819 Horse Humane Society
3 of 8 — 220819 EMU Humane Society
4 of 8 — 220819 Geese Humane Society
5 of 8 — 220819 Humane Society staff
6 of 8 — 220819 Sheep 002 Humane Society
7 of 8 — 220819 Emu 002 Humane Society
8 of 8 — 220819 Horse 002 Humane Society
26 farm animals were removed from a home in Jefferson Township this week.
The Humane Society of Greater Dayton says they found horses, sheep, emus and geese. The humane society's Cruelty & Neglect Investigations Department had received complaints about how animals were being treated there.
When they arrived, the department says the animals lacked access to water and nutritious food The horses and emus are now at a foster home. And the sheep and geese are at the society's rehab center.
The society says the owner of the animals has health conditions that limited her ability to take care of them.
Still, she may face criminal charges.
You can report suspected animal cruelty below: