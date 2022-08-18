WYSO Morning News Update: Charter school officials and drivers are upset with DPS bussing efforts
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 18, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- DPS bussing confusion
(Dayton Daily News) - Dayton Public Schools bus drivers and charter school officials say the district needs to fix its busing system. That’s after what’s being described as a “chaotic” first day of school on Tuesday. The Dayton Daily News reports that multiple kids ended up at the wrong schools. And bus drivers were given routes that sometimes led to dead end streets. DPS is busing charter school students that live within the district on top of its own students. That’s over 50 schools that need transportation. Dayton schools officials say it’s not uncommon to have problems in the first weeks of school. The district says it’s working on fixing the issues and is confident they will be resolved soon.
- Harm reduction program
(WYSO) - The Soar initiative is a statewide harm reduction nonprofit that provides resources to people who use drugs. This month, they expanded their text alert system to the Dayton area. You can subscribe for SOAR initiative text alerts at 937-744-7627.
- Scam presentation
(WYSO) - Scammers are coming up with new and sophisticated ways to steal money and property. The Greene County Council on Aging is sponsoring seminars to protect seniors from becoming victims. The Greene County Prosecutor and sheriff will speak at senior centers around the county over the next few weeks to teach people how to recognize, prevent and report scams. The presentations are free. Reservations are required. Dates and times are available by contacting the Greene County Council on Aging.
- NCRS funding
(WYSO) - President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act on Tuesday. The historic legislation includes about $40 billion toward climate change and agriculture. WYSO’s food reporter Alejandro Figueroa reports on how the money will affect Ohio farmers.
- Dayton Peace Museum's new home
(WYSO) - The Dayton International Peace Museum reopened in June after closing for 800 days during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the museum has a new location and is excited for an upcoming exhibit.