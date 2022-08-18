© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Greene County tire dumpers under investigation

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published August 18, 2022 at 7:04 PM EDT
Tires
Tomwsulcer, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons
/

Your WYSO Evening News Update for August 18, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:

  • Sen. Dolan tries gun reform, again:
    (Statehouse News Bureau) State senator Matt Dolan said his new bill to change some gun laws has a chance to pass. He is proposing a five-point plan that includes court-ordered gun seizure mechanisms, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, money to increase the number of mental health workers, and expansion of regional mental health centers. He failed to push a gun law reform bill through the legislature three years ago.

  • Planned power outage tonight in south Springfield
    (Springfield News Sun) Ohio Edison is planning a power outage tomorrow night in Springfield. It will be from about nine to eleven pm and will affect around two thousand customers. Workers will be repairing a substation.

  • New Kettering Park is in the works
    (Dayton Daily News) A 19-acre park is planned in Kettering. It will include a zip line, a bike path, and trails that connect to the University of Dayton. No official plans have been approved. The city has committed $1.9 million toward the project. Construction will start later this fall.

  • Greene County tire dumpers are on the loose
    (WYSO) The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of tires dumped on county roads this week. Deputies said nearly 40 tires were left on Garringer and Smith roads in Silvercreek and Caesar Creek Townships. Reports indicate that someone is driving a pickup truck while a person in the back throws the tires onto the side of the road. Officials said legal ways to dispose of tires are coming up: two recycling events for Greene County residents. Tires will be accepted on September 29th and October 27th at the Greene County Environmental Services building in Xenia.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
