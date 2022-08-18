WYSO Evening News Update: Greene County tire dumpers under investigation

Sen. Dolan tries gun reform, again:

(Statehouse News Bureau) State senator Matt Dolan said his new bill to change some gun laws has a chance to pass. He is proposing a five-point plan that includes court-ordered gun seizure mechanisms, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, money to increase the number of mental health workers, and expansion of regional mental health centers. He failed to push a gun law reform bill through the legislature three years ago.