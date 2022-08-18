WYSO Evening News Update: Greene County tire dumpers under investigation
Your WYSO Evening News Update for August 18, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:
Sen. Dolan tries gun reform, again:
(Statehouse News Bureau) State senator Matt Dolan said his new bill to change some gun laws has a chance to pass. He is proposing a five-point plan that includes court-ordered gun seizure mechanisms, a co-signer requirement for gun buyers under 21, money to increase the number of mental health workers, and expansion of regional mental health centers. He failed to push a gun law reform bill through the legislature three years ago.
- Planned power outage tonight in south Springfield
(Springfield News Sun) Ohio Edison is planning a power outage tomorrow night in Springfield. It will be from about nine to eleven pm and will affect around two thousand customers. Workers will be repairing a substation.
New Kettering Park is in the works
(Dayton Daily News) A 19-acre park is planned in Kettering. It will include a zip line, a bike path, and trails that connect to the University of Dayton. No official plans have been approved. The city has committed $1.9 million toward the project. Construction will start later this fall.
- Greene County tire dumpers are on the loose
(WYSO) The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of tires dumped on county roads this week. Deputies said nearly 40 tires were left on Garringer and Smith roads in Silvercreek and Caesar Creek Townships. Reports indicate that someone is driving a pickup truck while a person in the back throws the tires onto the side of the road. Officials said legal ways to dispose of tires are coming up: two recycling events for Greene County residents. Tires will be accepted on September 29th and October 27th at the Greene County Environmental Services building in Xenia.