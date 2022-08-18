© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Wholesale distributor made first drone delivery Friday

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published August 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT

Winsupply made its first drone delivery Friday. Winsupply distributes supplies and materials for plumbing, HVAC, and more. The supply company partnered with Drone Express to make this possible.

(MECHANICAL BUZZING NOISES)

We’re standing outside the Centerville Winsupply, anxiously waiting for the drone to arrive. The drone set off from Winsupply’s distribution center in Miamisburg, about 4 miles away.

About 5 or 6 minutes later…

(MECHANICAL BUZZING NOISES)

…the drone arrives, dropping off a product.

Winsupply says this is a game changer for parts delivery. It could speed up construction in the near future.

John McKenzie is the president of Winsupply. He spoke after the delivery.

"Today was an example of how we could give contractors time back in their day," McKenzie said. "Time, as we all know, is the most precious commodity we have. So just imagine contractors being at a job site and not having to leave to go to a supply house. The supply house comes to them. That's what the excitement is driven from."

McKenzie also said he hopes in the future that Winsupply will have a fleet of vans for the drones to take flight from and make deliveries.

Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
