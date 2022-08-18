Wholesale distributor made first drone delivery Friday

Winsupply made its first drone delivery Friday. Winsupply distributes supplies and materials for plumbing, HVAC, and more. The supply company partnered with Drone Express to make this possible.

(MECHANICAL BUZZING NOISES)

We’re standing outside the Centerville Winsupply, anxiously waiting for the drone to arrive. The drone set off from Winsupply’s distribution center in Miamisburg, about 4 miles away.

About 5 or 6 minutes later…

(MECHANICAL BUZZING NOISES)

…the drone arrives, dropping off a product.

Winsupply says this is a game changer for parts delivery. It could speed up construction in the near future.

John McKenzie is the president of Winsupply. He spoke after the delivery.

"Today was an example of how we could give contractors time back in their day," McKenzie said. "Time, as we all know, is the most precious commodity we have. So just imagine contractors being at a job site and not having to leave to go to a supply house. The supply house comes to them. That's what the excitement is driven from."

McKenzie also said he hopes in the future that Winsupply will have a fleet of vans for the drones to take flight from and make deliveries.