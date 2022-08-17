WYSO Morning News Update: Teacher shortages and a narrowly passed school levy
In today's morning news roundup with Mike Frazier:
- Senate candidates on climate change money: (TON) The candidates in Ohio’s U.S. Senate race are squaring off over the climate change measures found in the Inflation Reduction Act. Democratic candidate Tim Ryan is touting the investments that will be made in Ohio manufacturing for renewable energy and electric vehicles. But Republican candidate J.D. Vance argues the money could ultimately benefit other countries. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Westwood Students Get Free Backpacks: (WYSO) Hundreds of students at Westwood Elementary School in Dayton received free backpacks and school supplies this week. That’s thanks to Revival Center Ministries. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was at the school’s open house for the giveaway.
- Teacher shortage and salary study: (TON) As Ohio kids go back to school, there are fewer educators in those classrooms to teach them. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports districts are still struggling to fill thousands of open teaching positions as the school year gets underway.
- Clark-Shawnee Local School vote: Springfield residents voted to approve a Clark-Shawnee Local School District levy by 11 votes. The Springfield-Sun News reports that the Clark County Board of Elections certified on Tuesday the close vote tally. The levy was on this month's special election ballot. The levy accounts for 23 percent of the district’s existing operating expenses. It will maintain current funding for the district by paying for operating expenses such as supplies, utilities and salaries. The levy failed twice on previous
ballots.
- Dayton Christmas Tree search: (WYSO) The Downtown Dayton Partnership has started its search for the Christmas tree that will adorn Courthouse Square this holiday season. This year is the 50th anniversary of the Dayton Holiday Festival. And to mark the occasion the organization is looking for a grand tree to display. They’re looking for a spruce about 45 to 60 feet tall to cut and put on display. If you think you have a tree that could be displayed you can contact the Downtown Dayton Partnership. Or visit its website for more information on tree requirements.