WYSO Evening News Update: Dayton Dragons season tickets will stay the same in 2023

Your WYSO Evening News Update for August 17, 2022, with Chris Welter:



Dorothy Lane Market is buying up property in Oakwood

(Dayton Daily News) Dorothy Lane Market has purchased the former PNC Bank branch on Far Hills Avenue. The popular local grocer paid $1.1 million for the building.The property is adjacent to the current Dorothy Lane Market store on Far Hills. Dorothy Lane has expanded its operations in recent years, adding more than 12,000 square feet of space to ramp up production of its signature Killer Brownies .



(WYSO) The Dragons announced that the cost for season tickets in 2023 won’t increase from 2022’s prices. Next season’s ticket holders will also get a gift card for food and merchandise discounts. The Dragons say the freeze is a gift for fans sticking by them during the pandemic.



(WYSO) The Soar Initiative is a statewide harm reduction nonprofit that provides resources to people who use drugs. This month, they expanded their text alert system to the Dayton area. The non-profit’s text alerts keep people informed of deadly drug batches and overdose surges days sometimes earlier than police or hospitals can spot the trends. Text 937-744-7627 to subscribe.



(WYSO) The National Conference for Community and Justice of Greater Dayton will have its Annual Friendship Celebration next month. There, the organization will honor seven leaders with its 2022 Humanitarian Award. The award is given to people with a strong commitment to social justice in their community. The event is at the Levitt Pavilion on September 20th and will feature music and food trucks.



(Springfield News Sun) Ohio Edison is planning a power outage tomorrow night in Springfield. It will be from about nine to eleven pm and will affect around two thousand customers. Workers will be repairing a substation.

Chris Welter is a reporter and corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.