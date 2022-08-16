Yellow Springs celebrates the 45th anniversary of Elvis' death with a special tradition

Elvis Presley died 45 years ago today. In Yellow Springs, one resident has an annual tradition to celebrate the so-called king of rock and roll.

"Today, in honor of the anniversary of the death of Elvis, I am making his favorite sandwich, fried peanut butter and banana ,” Gilah Pomeranz said. “They’re free and for all to enjoy."

Almost every August 16th since Presley died in 1977, Pomeranz has made PB&B's and given them away for free. This year she set up a skillet on the sidewalk in downtown Yellow Springs in front of the hardware store for the lunch rush.

She has just four ingredients: white bread, bananas and big jars of peanut butter and margarine.

"Some people make a point of coming down here today, other people just catch us since they're passing by,” she said. “People enjoy it."

Pomeranz said 2022 is her first year back to giving away sandwiches on the street since the pandemic.