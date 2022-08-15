WYSO Morning News Update: Drone deliveries and baby hippos named Fritz are the future

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 15, 2022, with Chris Welter:



Local company Winsupply hoping to revolutionize industry with drones (WYSO) Winsupply made its first drone delivery Friday. The distribution company sells materials for plumbing, HVAC, and other industries. The company partnered with Drone Express on the new initiative.



Central State legend will join professional football Hall of Fame (Philadelphia Inquirer) Central grad Hugh Douglas is being inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles hall of fame. In the early nineties in Wilberforce, Douglas was a standout football player for the Marauders where he was Defensive End and led his team to a national championship.



COVID guidelines for Ohio schools change for this year (WYSO) The Ohio Department of Health updated its guidelines for COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming school year. The department says the new guidelines are more “flexible” for students and parents.



Renowned musician and illustrator with Dayton roots dies (Dayton Daily News) Kettering native Morgan Taylor has died at age 52. Taylor was a well known musician in Dayton in the eighties and nineties playing in local bands like Mink and Glee and Beak. Taylor is best known for his later work when he moved to New York. There, he created the World of Gustafer Yellowgold – a multi-media performance of live music, colored-pencil animations and storytelling for children.

