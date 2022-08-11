© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

Springfield, Ohio celebrates Black business month

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published August 11, 2022 at 10:33 AM EDT
Champ City Black Business Month
The Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation is partnering with 30 businesses and organizations for the Champ City Black Business Month.

August is Black business month, and the city of Springfield will be holding events to celebrate and highlight Black owned businesses.

This ranges from clothing stores like Wore Out Boutique to cosmetics stores like I Am Queen Cosmetics. The Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation is partnering with 30 businesses and organizations to accomplish this.

The Champ City Black Business Month started Monday, August 8th, and will last until August 27th. There are a wide range of events from networking, social activities, to service activities for local entrepreneurs, as well as educational opportunities. 

It is the first time that this event is taking place in Springfield, Ohio.

The goal is to introduce the community to Black owned businesses in and around Springfield. This encourages both members of the Black community and allies to learn more about the stores and their community.

“The simplest way that you can participate is just by shopping with a black owned business,” Camille Hall, a Community Navigator with Conscious Connect, said. “And this also encourages us to get out into the community and, of course, is important to support small businesses just across the board.”

Shopping at Black owned businesses can start as soon as next week. From August 14, to August 20th, the Champ City Black Business Hop will take place. It encourages people to go out and shop at Black owned businesses. You are also encouraged to take pictures while shopping and post them to social media.

The events will also help aspiring Black business owners to launch their ideas.

“We have a wide range of events from networking, social activities to service activities for some of our local entrepreneurs, as well as educational opportunities,” Hall said.

You can find more information about Black owned businesses at the Young Black Professionals & Businesses of Springfield’s website www.ybpbs.com.

They are also sponsors of Champ City Black Businesses Month.

Local and Statewide News BusinessRace
Garrett Reese
Garrett is a WYSO intern and graduate of University of Dayton. He spent time covering the Dayton area with WDTN Channel 2 News after the 2019 Memorial Day Tornado outbreak. It was around this time that he began listening to NPR and fell in love with radio-based journalism. Garrett graduated from UD in May of 2021 with his Bachelor’s in Communications with a focus in journalism and graduated in May of 2022 with his Master’s. While not working at WYSO, Garrett is an avid reader, loves to play video games, and hanging out with his friends.
