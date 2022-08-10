© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO co-founder, Terry Herndon dies at 87

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published August 10, 2022 at 8:42 AM EDT
Terry Herndon
Terry Herndon sits at a new console installed in Antioch College's AM radio station WABS in the early 1950's.

Terry Herndon, one of the founders of WYSO Public Radio in 1958 - has died.

Herndon was a 1957 Antioch College graduate and one of three students credited with starting the station.

In a 2015 interview with WYSO, Herndon explained how he helped hardwire the campus AM radio station in the early 1950’ - those early efforts became the fully licensed WYSO FM a few years later:

“In 1953 they started having evening schedule evening programs with different people playing classical music or jazz or this kind of thing and you would get it on the radio in your room which was an AM radio," he said.

During one of his co-op quarters at Antioch, Herndon worked at an MIT Research facility called Lincoln Laboratories and later founded his own company called Path Scientific.

He and his wife Eva were also art collectors and provided the financial means for Antioch College to have an art gallery on campus, named in their honor.

Terry Herndon was 87.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Arts and CultureWYSO
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney