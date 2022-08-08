WYSO Morning News Update: Friends and family remember John Crawford III eight years later
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 8, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Women on J.D. Vance comments
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Democrats and women who work with domestic violence survivors are blasting Republican U.S. Senate candidate J.D Vance for comments he’s made about that issue and more.
- Butler Township shooting Update
(WYSO) - Four people were fatally shot in a Butler Township neighborhood Friday. The only suspect in the case is 39 year old Stephen Marlow. Marlow lives in the same neighborhood as the people who were killed. Marlow fled after the shooting but was captured Saturday night by police in Lawrence, Kansas. He is being extradited to Ohio. One of the four victims was fifteen year old Kayla Anderson. Anderson attended Vandalia-Butler High school. The district says it will provide counselors and therapists for students and their families. A memorial event has been organized for 5 p.m. today in the high school’s parking lot. A funeral date has also been set for two of the other victims: 82-year-old Clyde Knox and his wife 78-year-old Sally Knox. The Knoxes funeral will be tomorrow at 11 am at the Vandalia United Methodist Church.
- Crawford Anniversary
(WYSO) - Community Members held memorials on Friday night for John Crawford the third. He was shot and killed inside the Beavercreek WalMart by a Beavercreek Police officer eight years ago. Crawford was talking on the phone and holding a BB gun that was out of its sales packaging when he was shot. A woman who called 911 said the gun was real and claimed that he was pointing it at people. Crawford's father, John Crawford Jr., visited the memorial that was in front of the Walmart where his son was killed.
- Dayton Welcomes Afghan Refugees
(WYSO) - Welcome Dayton hosted an event for Afghan refugees at the Dayton Metro Library on Saturday.
- Sunflower fields forever
(WYSO) - The Yellow Springs sunflower field is coming back this year. The last time it was planted was back in 2019 before the pandemic. This year will be a bit different though.