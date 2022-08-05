© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Greene County Public Health to host Community Harm Reduction workshop

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published August 5, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT
Fairborn Community Harm Reduction workshop is August 25, 2022 from 4 - 7 p.m.
www.gcph.info

Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 5, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • Monkeypox Emergency
    (Side Effects Public Media) - The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. Federal data shows monkeypox has spread in more than 70 countries. That includes nearly 3-thousand cases in the U.S., and 38 cases in Ohio. Side Effects Public Media’s Farah Yousry reports.
  • Harm reduction workshop
    (WYSO) - Greene County Public Health is doing a Community Harm Reduction workshop later this month. Harm reduction interventions don’t stigmatize drug use, and try to help people who use drugs stay safe. The workshop will be on Thursday, August 25th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Central Park in Fairborn. Public health will be on hand to teach people about Narcan and how to build a first aid kit. Narcan is a medication that can treat overdoses in emergency situations. The event is family friendly and free. Hygiene products and menstrual products, HIV and Hep C testing, water, and snacks will be available.
  • Preschool promise Huber Heights
    (WYSO) - The Preschool Promise program is expanding to Huber Heights. That means more local children will have the chance to go to preschool.
  • Cincinnati Zoo hippo birth
    (Cincinnati Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s most beloved Hippo, Fiona, is now a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo says her mom, Bibi, gave birth to a healthy calf Wednesday night. The baby’s weight and gender have not yet been determined. Zoo officials will keep close watch on the new addition to their hippo family since Fiona’s early life was difficult, having been born six weeks prematurely. The new baby will not be visible to the public right away so mother and calf can quietly bond behind the scenes.

Tags

Local and Statewide News WYSO Morning News UpdateGreene County Public HealthHealthRoe v. Wade
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier