WYSO Morning News Update: Greene County Public Health to host Community Harm Reduction workshop
Your WYSO Morning News Update for August 5, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Kansas abortion vote effects on Ohio
(Statehouse News Bureau) - By a two to one margin, Kansas voters Tuesday turned down a measure that would have stripped protection for abortion rights from that state’s constitution. In Ohio, some groups are considering putting a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights on the ballot next year. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles looks at what might have been learned from Kansas.
- Monkeypox Emergency
(Side Effects Public Media) - The World Health Organization has declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. Federal data shows monkeypox has spread in more than 70 countries. That includes nearly 3-thousand cases in the U.S., and 38 cases in Ohio. Side Effects Public Media’s Farah Yousry reports.
- Harm reduction workshop
(WYSO) - Greene County Public Health is doing a Community Harm Reduction workshop later this month. Harm reduction interventions don’t stigmatize drug use, and try to help people who use drugs stay safe. The workshop will be on Thursday, August 25th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Central Park in Fairborn. Public health will be on hand to teach people about Narcan and how to build a first aid kit. Narcan is a medication that can treat overdoses in emergency situations. The event is family friendly and free. Hygiene products and menstrual products, HIV and Hep C testing, water, and snacks will be available.
- Preschool promise Huber Heights
(WYSO) - The Preschool Promise program is expanding to Huber Heights. That means more local children will have the chance to go to preschool.
- Cincinnati Zoo hippo birth
(Cincinnati Enquirer) - Cincinnati’s most beloved Hippo, Fiona, is now a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo says her mom, Bibi, gave birth to a healthy calf Wednesday night. The baby’s weight and gender have not yet been determined. Zoo officials will keep close watch on the new addition to their hippo family since Fiona’s early life was difficult, having been born six weeks prematurely. The new baby will not be visible to the public right away so mother and calf can quietly bond behind the scenes.