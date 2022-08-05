Dayton community gathered for third year anniversary of Oregon District mass shooting

Dayton’s community gathered to remember and celebrate the lives of nine people killed in the August 2019 mass shooting at the Oregon District Thursday night. Some used the occasion to call for more gun control in Ohio.

Friends, families and neighbors of the nine people killed yelled “not one more” when urging government leaders to do something about mass shootings across the country.

Throughout the memorial, there was music, a drum line and speakers from gun control advocacy groups. Some danced to the music as a way to honor the lives lost that night.

Jackie Jackson, a pastor from Cincinnati, said thoughts and prayers from politicians aren't cutting it.

“We've got politicians in the statehouse here. We've got politicians in the Capitol in D.C. We've got the White House. We know the president is a witness with us. But we need every politician to hear not one more.” Jackson said.

Alejandro Figueroa / WYSO Dion Green, who founded the Fudge Foundation in honor of his father, standing in front of nine flower wreaths with the names of those killed in 2019.

Dion Green was there that night. His father, Derrick Fudge, was one of the nine killed in the shooting. He died in Green’s arms.

Green said the pain never goes away. But he has now found purpose advocating for stricter gun control policies through the Fudge Foundation.

“Some days you’re just in the dumps. And I have those days and I’m alright with that and I embrace it because not only does I'm letting it out, that's my healing, but it also gives me the reason why I'm still here and fighting.” Green said.

Even with pleas for change, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine recently signed stand your ground laws, allowed for permitless concealed carry and made it easier for teachers to carry a gun in school.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

