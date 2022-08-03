WYSO Morning News Update: Consumer group calls for refunds for AES Ohio customers

Unofficial election results

(WYSO) Unofficial results from the August 2 special elections throughout Ohio are in. Click here for a full list.

Statewide politics on display at the Ohio State Fair

(Statehouse News Bureau) Last week, Republican Governor Mike DeWine opened the Ohio State Fair. As Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports, DeWine’s Democratic opponent this fall, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, has been campaigning at the fair too.

DeWine says school safety goes beyond school shootings

(Statehouse News Bureau) Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohio needs to take a holistic approach to school safety with a focus that goes beyond just school shootings. DeWine made the comments during a statewide school safety summit.

Consumer group calls on AES to refund customers

(WYSO) The Ohio Consumers’ Counsel, or OCC, has accused Dayton electric utility AES Ohio of unlawfully charging its local customers. The OCC says AES charged customers without the permission of the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio. That's the state commission THAT decides how much - electric or natural gas companies - can charge customers. The consumers council is now asking AES to refund its customers for the unlawful charges from August of last year until this June.