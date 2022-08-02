UNOFFICIAL SPECIAL ELECTION RESULTS

We have the unofficial results from today’s local elections. Below is a county-by-county breakdown.

BUTLER:

Butler County, Hanover Reserve, local option (RESULT - YES) : People overwhelmingly voted in favor of letting the Hanover Reserve wedding venue in Hamilton serve liquor on Sundays.



People overwhelmingly voted in favor of letting the Hanover Reserve wedding venue in Hamilton serve liquor on Sundays. Butler County, Ross school levy (RESULT - NO): Voters in the Ross Local School District have voted down a school levy that would have raised property taxes in the rural district. School officials told the Journal-News last week that if the levy failed, families would have to pay $825 per sport with no individual student or family fee cap per school year.



Voters in the Ross Local School District have voted down a school levy that would have raised property taxes in the rural district. School officials told the Journal-News last week that if the levy failed, families would have to pay $825 per sport with no individual student or family fee cap per school year. Butler County, State House District 46 Republican Primary (RESULT - THOMAS HALL): Incumbent Thomas Hall narrowly defeated challenger Matt King. Hall was the primary sponsor of the recently passed House Bill 99, which permitted school districts to arm staff with reduced training.



Incumbent Thomas Hall narrowly defeated challenger Matt King. Hall was the primary sponsor of the recently passed House Bill 99, which permitted school districts to arm staff with reduced training. Butler County, State House District 47 Republican Primary (RESULT - SARA CARRUTHERS): Incumbent Sara Carruthers easily defeated her challenger.

CHAMPAIGN:

Champaign, State House District 85 Republican Primary (RESULT - TIM BARHORST): Three Republicans vied for their party's nomination in this solidly red district. Health insurance consultant Tim Barhorst won. He edged out Lilli Johnson Vitale— the partner of current 85th house district representative Nino Vitale.

CLARK:

Clark County, Clark-Shawnee schools tax levy (RESULT - YES): In a very close vote, people in the Clark-Shawnee Local School District voted to approve a 12.1 mill substitute operating levy. The district's superintendent told the Springfield News-Sun this week that the passing of the levy is essential to the district’s financial stability.

DARKE:

Darke, State House District 84 Republican Primary (RESULT - ANGIE KING): Wright State grad and Mercer County Recorder Angie King convincingly won the Republican nomination for the 84th house district.

GREENE

Greene County, city of Xenia charter (RESULT - YES): People in Greene County's seat voted to amend the city's charter. The Xenia Daily Gazette did a great job of breaking down the changes in an article last month.



People in Greene County's seat voted to amend the city's charter. The Xenia Daily Gazette did a great job of breaking down the changes in an article last month. Greene County, State House District 70 Republican Primary (RESULT - BRIAN LAMPTON): Incumbent Brian Lampton defeated challenger Katherine Shutte with room to spare.

WARREN

Warren County, State House District 55 Republican Primary (RESULT - SCOTT LIPPS): Incumbent Scott Lipps comfortably won his primary against Thomas Goodwin.



Incumbent Scott Lipps comfortably won his primary against Thomas Goodwin. Warren County, State House District 56, Democratic Primary (RESULT - JOY BENNETT): Cedarville grad and Freelance writer Joy Bennett defeated 17 year-old Sam Cao to win the Democratic nomination. Cao is the youngest Democratic candidate to ever run in Ohio, his campaign said.



Cedarville grad and Freelance writer Joy Bennett defeated 17 year-old Sam Cao to win the Democratic nomination. Cao is the youngest Democratic candidate to ever run in Ohio, his campaign said. Warren County, State House District 56, Republican Primary (RESULT - Adam Mathews): In a close race, attorney Adam Mathews defeated Mason City Councilperson Kathy Grossman.



Note: Results are unofficial until the most populous county in each district certifies the official results of the election, which will take a few weeks.