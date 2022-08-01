WYSO Evening News Update: funeral held for Clark County deputy
In your evening news update for August 1, 2022:
- Funeral held for Clark County Deputy
(WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty.
- Quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for six games by NFL
(AP) Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended by the National Football League for six games. The decision came today following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Ten women filed criminal complaints against Watson in Texas, but two grand juries didn’t indict him. The NFL was seeking a minimum one-year suspension and a $5 million fine but The NFL Players’ Association says Watson shouldn’t be punished at all since he was not convicted of any crime. The Cleveland Browns signed Watson in March to a five year contract worth more than two hundred million dollars in March.
- Write State Fellowship winner will study gut bacteria in Egypt
(WYSO) A Wright State professor has won a Fulbright fellowship. The prestigious award sends Americans abroad to lecture and conduct research. Oleg Paliy, associate professor of biochemistry & molecular biology will go to the National Research Center in Egypt to research gut bacteria. Specifically, he will research if adding plant fiber to teenagers' diets can help prevent intestinal illnesses. Paliy has been on the Wright State faculty since 2004.
- Dayton Airshow Numbers
(WYSO) The organizers of the Dayton Airshow are saying they had over eighty thousand people attend this year. The event at the Dayton International Airport was scaled down the last two years because of the pandemic but was at full strength this year. The main 2022 attraction were the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new F/A-18 Super Hornets. Planning for next year's event is already underway— it will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and will be on July 22nd and 23rd.