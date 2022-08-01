© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: funeral held for Clark County deputy

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published August 1, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT
Deputy Yates' funeral at the First Christian Church in Springfield
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
Deputy Yates' funeral at the First Christian Church in Springfield

In your evening news update for August 1, 2022:

  • Funeral held for Clark County Deputy
    (WYSO) Friends and family said their final goodbyes to Clark County Deputy Matthew Yates earlier today. His funeral service was held at the First Christian Church in Springfield, and members of the community came out in droves to pay their respects. Yates died last month while on duty.
  • Quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended for six games by NFL
    (AP) Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended by the National Football League for six games. The decision came today following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct. Ten women filed criminal complaints against Watson in Texas, but two grand juries didn’t indict him. The NFL was seeking a minimum one-year suspension and a $5 million fine but The NFL Players’ Association says Watson shouldn’t be punished at all since he was not convicted of any crime. The Cleveland Browns signed Watson in March to a five year contract worth more than two hundred million dollars in March.
  • Write State Fellowship winner will study gut bacteria in Egypt
    (WYSO) A Wright State professor has won a Fulbright fellowship. The prestigious award sends Americans abroad to lecture and conduct research. Oleg Paliy, associate professor of biochemistry & molecular biology will go to the National Research Center in Egypt to research gut bacteria. Specifically, he will research if adding plant fiber to teenagers' diets can help prevent intestinal illnesses. Paliy has been on the Wright State faculty since 2004.
  • Dayton Airshow Numbers
    (WYSO) The organizers of the Dayton Airshow are saying they had over eighty thousand people attend this year. The event at the Dayton International Airport was scaled down the last two years because of the pandemic but was at full strength this year. The main 2022 attraction were the U.S. Navy Blue Angels in their new F/A-18 Super Hornets. Planning for next year's event is already underway— it will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and will be on July 22nd and 23rd.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Clark CountyPolice shootingFootballWright State UniversityDayton Air ShowWYSO Evening News Update
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney