WYSO Morning News Update: City of Fairborn sues 32 businesses over 'forever chemicals'

Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 29, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Sen wants to lift child sex abuse statute of limitations
(Statehouse News Bureau) - Some experts have ranked Ohio as one of the worst states for legislation on prosecuting sex crimes against children. The window to file charges against people who commit sex crimes against children is 20 to 25 years from the incident. But there are age caps, and survivors who are over 30 can’t sue their attackers. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports there’s new interest in those laws because of recent high profile cases.
- City of Fairborn sues multiple businesses over PFAS
(WYSO) - The City of Fairborn has sued 32 businesses. The city alleges those companies produced so-called forever chemicals that contaminated one of its back-up drinking water wells.
- Plum Food Mart has fun with Mega Million
(WYSO) - The next Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $1.02 billion, the nation’s third largest jackpot. It’s spurring people from across the Miami Valley to rush out and buy tickets. A Springfield convenience store known for its energetic sale of lottery tickets is gearing up for an influx of customers. WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there.