Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: controversial automatic license plate readers are coming to Middletown

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published July 29, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT
An Arizona Department of Public Safety officer keeps an eye on his dashboard computer as it reads passing car license plates.
In your evening news update for July 29, 2022:

  • Chappelle companies are purchasing properties in the Miami Valley
    (WYSO) Companies connected to comedian and Yellow Springs resident Dave Chappelle have bought more property in the Miami Valley. This week Chappelle bought the building at 101 Pine Street in the Oregon District for 2 million dollars. That building is home to a few IHeart Media radio stations and Wiley's Comedy Club. One of his companies also purchased a piece of land in Yellow Springs near his home last month. That piece of land was part of a proposed housing development that Chappelle publicly opposed. No word yet from Chappelle or his staff on plans for the properties.

  • Automatic license plate readers:
    (WYSO) Middletown joined a growing list of cities in Ohio that are installing automatic license plate readers this month. The city announced the police department will be installing 26 cameras throughout the city. The cameras will be installed on poles at street intersections. They automatically capture license plate numbers, along with the make, model, year, and color of the car. Police said the cameras will them help prevent crime and find suspects much faster. However, advocacy groups have voiced concerns about the effectiveness of ALPR when compared to its cost for taxpayers, and if the technology violates people's privacy.
  • Ohio Facebook lawsuit:
    (WOSU) Ohio will take lead in a series of class action lawsuits against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to recover millions of lost dollars from state retirement funds and investors. The suit is also trying to change Meta's internal practices. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claims that the social media giant lied to the public about the harm its products caused to its users.

Dave Chappelle
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
