WYSO Evening News Update: controversial automatic license plate readers are coming to Middletown
In your evening news update for July 29, 2022:
Chappelle companies are purchasing properties in the Miami Valley
(WYSO) Companies connected to comedian and Yellow Springs resident Dave Chappelle have bought more property in the Miami Valley. This week Chappelle bought the building at 101 Pine Street in the Oregon District for 2 million dollars. That building is home to a few IHeart Media radio stations and Wiley's Comedy Club. One of his companies also purchased a piece of land in Yellow Springs near his home last month. That piece of land was part of a proposed housing development that Chappelle publicly opposed. No word yet from Chappelle or his staff on plans for the properties.
- Automatic license plate readers:
(WYSO) Middletown joined a growing list of cities in Ohio that are installing automatic license plate readers this month. The city announced the police department will be installing 26 cameras throughout the city. The cameras will be installed on poles at street intersections. They automatically capture license plate numbers, along with the make, model, year, and color of the car. Police said the cameras will them help prevent crime and find suspects much faster. However, advocacy groups have voiced concerns about the effectiveness of ALPR when compared to its cost for taxpayers, and if the technology violates people's privacy.
- Ohio Facebook lawsuit:
(WOSU) Ohio will take lead in a series of class action lawsuits against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to recover millions of lost dollars from state retirement funds and investors. The suit is also trying to change Meta's internal practices. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost claims that the social media giant lied to the public about the harm its products caused to its users.
- Alzheimer's program available:
(WYSO) The Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association is doing a program next week to educate people about the early warning signs of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. More than two hundred thousand Ohioans live with Alzheimer's disease and the local chapter of the nationwide non-profit says early diagnosis is important. The program is from 2-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5 at the Woodbourne Public Library in Centerville. Pre-registration is required.