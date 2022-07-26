© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Springfield community garden and park tour this weekend

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published July 26, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT
IMG_2191.JPG
Chris Welter
/
WYSO
A view of Melrose Acres Urban Agriculture Project on a rainy October day. The site will be featured on the tour this weekend.

Your WYSO Evening News Update for July 26, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:

  • Update: Clark County shooting
    (WYSO) The Clark County Coroner has identified the three people killed on Sunday. Jodie Arbuckle of Springfield, Cole White of South Charleston, and Clark County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Yates were killed at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Eastern Clark County. Their official causes of death remain under investigation. Funeral services have been set for Deputy Yates, who was shot when he responded to a reported break-in in the neighborhood. It will be at noon on Monday, August 1 at First Christian Church in Springfield.

  • Springfield's South Side in Bloom is this Saturday
    (WYSO) Check out a free tour of some of South Springfield's urban farms and neighborhood parks this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. The tour will highlight the recent efforts to repurpose land in Springfield.
  • Beavercreek police, street levies on November ballot
    (WYSO) Beavercreek residents will vote on two new property taxes in November. Beavercreek City Council Members voted Monday to place a 2.15 mill street levy to pay for the cost of maintaining the City’s streets, and to hire five new employees. The city says it will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $75.25 annually. The City also will ask voters for a 2.5 mill police levy. That will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $87.50 annually. That money will be used to pay for Police services and to hire five new officers. If passed, both levies will go into effect in 2023.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
