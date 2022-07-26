WYSO Evening News Update: Springfield community garden and park tour this weekend
Your WYSO Evening News Update for July 26, 2022, with Jerry Kenney:
- Update: Clark County shooting
(WYSO) The Clark County Coroner has identified the three people killed on Sunday. Jodie Arbuckle of Springfield, Cole White of South Charleston, and Clark County Sheriff Deputy Matthew Yates were killed at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park in Eastern Clark County. Their official causes of death remain under investigation. Funeral services have been set for Deputy Yates, who was shot when he responded to a reported break-in in the neighborhood. It will be at noon on Monday, August 1 at First Christian Church in Springfield.
Another hero down responding to a call, shot by the man in this trailer in Clark County. It appears to have caught fire during the attempt to apprehend him.— Attorney General Dave Yost (@DaveYostOH) July 24, 2022
BCI is investigating at the invitation of the Clark County SO.
My heart aches for everyone who wears the badge. pic.twitter.com/QcUYXsn7j6
- Springfield's South Side in Bloom is this Saturday
(WYSO) Check out a free tour of some of South Springfield's urban farms and neighborhood parks this Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm. The tour will highlight the recent efforts to repurpose land in Springfield.
- Tree canopy benefits:
(WYSO) Trees and their shade can improve the aesthetics, air quality and even the perceived safety of a neighborhood. A state-wide cost-benefit analysis from Columbus-based public policy firm Scioto Analysis shows that planting more trees can also have a positive economic impact.
- Beavercreek police, street levies on November ballot
(WYSO) Beavercreek residents will vote on two new property taxes in November. Beavercreek City Council Members voted Monday to place a 2.15 mill street levy to pay for the cost of maintaining the City’s streets, and to hire five new employees. The city says it will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $75.25 annually. The City also will ask voters for a 2.5 mill police levy. That will cost the owner of a $100,000 home an additional $87.50 annually. That money will be used to pay for Police services and to hire five new officers. If passed, both levies will go into effect in 2023.