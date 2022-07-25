WYSO Morning News Update: Yellow Springs Street Fair returns this fall

Clark County Deputy killed

(WYSO) - A Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday at a mobile home park in Harmony Township. The hours-long incident also involved a large police response, a standoff and a fire. Deputy Matthew Yates died from his injuries after being flown to Miami Valley Hospital. Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said during a brief and emotional news conference broadcast on local TV news channels that Yates was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

Guns allowed at Ohio State Fair

(Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio State Fair will be open for visitors for the first time since 2019. This year, guns will be allowed on the fairgrounds. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

Yellow Springs Street Fair returns

(WYSO) - The Yellow Springs Street Fair will return this fall. The Fall Street Fair will be Saturday, October 8 in Downtown Yellow Springs. The popular event is back after being canceled due to COVID. The Street Fair will feature live music and entertainment, a beer garden, more than 200 vendors, and the shops of downtown Yellow Springs. Jason Bailey of the Yellow Springs Chamber of Commerce says it’s a great opportunity to experience the art, culture, and community of Yellow Springs. Fair organizers are accepting vendor applications, and looking for volunteers to help with setup and teardown. More information here.

Learn to Earn Dayton new CEO

(WYSO) - Learn to Earn Dayton is a local organization whose mission is to help children get the education they need to earn a livable wage in the future. They’ve just hired a new CEO. Her name is Stacy Wall-Schweikhart