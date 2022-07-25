WYSO Evening News Update: Community reacts to Clark County deputy's death

Reaction to deputy's killing: (WYSO) A Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot Sunday at a mobile home park in Harmony Township. The hours-long incident also involved a large police response, a standoff and a fire. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has what we know. We have reached out to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for additional information. They had not responded by deadline.

Several local departments, such as the Dayton Police Department and Ohio State troopers, have added black mourning bands to their badges.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles brought Yates back to Clark County on Monday afternoon. Many people lined the streets of downtown Springfield near the sheriff's office headquarters. A memorial was started on City Hall Plaza.

