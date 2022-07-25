WYSO Evening News Update: Community reacts to Clark County deputy's death
Here are the stories you'll find in today's evening update:
Reaction to deputy's killing: (WYSO) A Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot Sunday at a mobile home park in Harmony Township. The hours-long incident also involved a large police response, a standoff and a fire. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has what we know. We have reached out to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for additional information. They had not responded by deadline.
Several local departments, such as the Dayton Police Department and Ohio State troopers, have added black mourning bands to their badges.
A procession of law enforcement vehicles brought Yates back to Clark County on Monday afternoon. Many people lined the streets of downtown Springfield near the sheriff's office headquarters. A memorial was started on City Hall Plaza.
Law enforcement agencies from across the state and nation have reached out with their condolences after Yates death. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said this in a statement: "My heart breaks for his father, who he followed into law enforcement; for his family; and for Sheriff Burchett and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which has lost its second deputy in 12 years by the gun of a criminal.”
And Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted this about Yates: "His bravery and selfless dedication to protecting his community will always be remembered."
- Dayton Foodbank food distribution: (WYSO) The Dayton Foodbank will host a mass food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 26, at the Wright State University Nutter Center. Anyone in need of food is welcome to the drive-through event. There will also be optional health care screening provided by the Premier Health mobile clinic. You can find out more at the Dayton Foodbank's Facebook page.
- New food hall opens: (WYSO) Dayton’s first food hall opened in the Wright-Dunbar Historic District on Monday. West Social Tap and Table features six local and minority owned restaurants and a bar. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
- Tornado near Troy on Saturday morning: (WYSO) Saturday morning’s thunderstorms brought strong winds to southwest Ohio and a tornado near Troy. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down just southwest of Hobart Urban Nature Preserve. The storm traveled for nearly two miles as it moved southeast across McKaig and South Market streets before lifting at Union Street. The estimated 90 MPH winds downed several large trees, and damaged some rooftops. Storm damage was observed in other parts of Miami County. But the Weather service says that was caused by straight-line winds of up to 70 MPH. No injuries were reported.