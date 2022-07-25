© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Evening News Update: Community reacts to Clark County deputy's death

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published July 25, 2022 at 9:53 PM EDT
Clark County Sheriff's Deputy Matthew Yates
Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Yates was killed in the line of duty while responding to a 911 call.

Here are the stories you'll find in today's evening update:

  • Reaction to deputy's killing: (WYSO) A Clark County sheriff's deputy was shot Sunday at a mobile home park in Harmony Township. The hours-long incident also involved a large police response, a standoff and a fire. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has what we know. We have reached out to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for additional information. They had not responded by deadline.

    Several local departments, such as the Dayton Police Department and Ohio State troopers, have added black mourning bands to their badges.

    A procession of law enforcement vehicles brought Yates back to Clark County on Monday afternoon. Many people lined the streets of downtown Springfield near the sheriff's office headquarters. A memorial was started on City Hall Plaza.

  • Law enforcement agencies from across the state and nation have reached out with their condolences after Yates death. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said this in a statement: "My heart breaks for his father, who he followed into law enforcement; for his family; and for Sheriff Burchett and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, which has lost its second deputy in 12 years by the gun of a criminal.”

    And Ohio Governor Mike DeWine tweeted this about Yates: "His bravery and selfless dedication to protecting his community will always be remembered."

  • Dayton Foodbank food distribution: (WYSO) The Dayton Foodbank will host a mass food distribution from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, July 26, at the Wright State University Nutter Center. Anyone in need of food is welcome to the drive-through event. There will also be optional health care screening provided by the Premier Health mobile clinic. You can find out more at the Dayton Foodbank's Facebook page.
  • New food hall opens: (WYSO) Dayton’s first food hall opened in the Wright-Dunbar Historic District on Monday. West Social Tap and Table features six local and minority owned restaurants and a bar. WYSO’s Alejandro Figueroa reports.
  • Tornado near Troy on Saturday morning: (WYSO) Saturday morning’s thunderstorms brought strong winds to southwest Ohio and a tornado near Troy. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down just southwest of Hobart Urban Nature Preserve. The storm traveled for nearly two miles as it moved southeast across McKaig and South Market streets before lifting at Union Street. The estimated 90 MPH winds downed several large trees, and damaged some rooftops. Storm damage was observed in other parts of Miami County. But the Weather service says that was caused by straight-line winds of up to 70 MPH. No injuries were reported.
Local and Statewide News
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
See stories by Jerry Kenney