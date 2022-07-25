Learn to Earn Dayton has a new boss, wants to help over 300,000 adults in Montgomery County

Stacy Wall-Schweikhart has just been hired as the new CEO of Learn to Earn Dayton. It’s a local organization that helps students of all ages get the education they need to earn a livable wage in the future.

Wall-Schweikhart has spent the past 20 plus years of her career working in public service in the Dayton area. She said she is going to continue those efforts in her new role.

“This position was a natural fit for me,” Wall-Schweikhart said. “Learn to Earn Dayton is grounded in the same principles that I've grounded my entire career – public service leadership, servant leadership, and community building.”

Wall-Schweikhart said the goal of Learn to Earn Dayton is for 60% of working age adults in Montgomery County to have either a four-year degree, a two-year degree, or a high quality credential.

The organization’s most recent annual report showed a 4% increase in kindergarten readiness in Montgomery County. It also showed high school graduation rates of 89% in Montgomery County – that’s a 7% increase from five years ago.

“Learn to Earn Dayton did not reach these progress indicators on our own,” said Wall-Schweikhart. “This is the result of a team of multidisciplinary convening stakeholders coming together to make a difference.”

Wall-Schweikhart’s first day one the job is August 1. She said she plans to continue the organization’s progress by upholding community connections and responding to the needs of Montgomery County students of all ages.

