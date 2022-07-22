© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local and Statewide News

The Cincinnati Zoo is home to the latest corpse flower that's ready to bloom

Published July 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT
In addition to its smell, the color of the corpse flower is meant to imitate that of rotting flesh and raw meat.
In addition to its smell, the color of the corpse flower is meant to imitate that of rotting flesh and raw meat.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. OutKast taught us that even roses can smell like poo, and some flowers smell like other unpleasant things. The Cincinnati Zoo is home to the latest corpse flower that's ready to bloom. And when blossoming, it gives off the scent of what it's named after. The zoo's social media followers affectionately dubbed the plant Morticia, and blooming for Morticia only happens about once every decade. No wonder everyone's making a stink about it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Local and Statewide News Morning Edition