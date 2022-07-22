LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. OutKast taught us that even roses can smell like poo, and some flowers smell like other unpleasant things. The Cincinnati Zoo is home to the latest corpse flower that's ready to bloom. And when blossoming, it gives off the scent of what it's named after. The zoo's social media followers affectionately dubbed the plant Morticia, and blooming for Morticia only happens about once every decade. No wonder everyone's making a stink about it. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.