Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: July 20, 2022

WYSO | By Mike Frazier,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 20, 2020.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost speaks in Columbus, Ohio, on Feb. 20, 2020.

Your WYSO Morning News Update for July 20, 2022, with Mike Frazier:

  • ODP calls for Yost’s resignation
    (Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio Democratic Party is calling for the resignation of Republican Attorney General Dave Yost for comments he made about a story involving a 10-year-old pregnant Ohio girl who had been raped then went to Indiana to get an abortion. Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles has details.
  • Congressional map rejected by Ohio Supreme Court
    (Statehouse News Bureau) - The Ohio Supreme Court has rejected the state’s congressional district map. This is a map of Ohio’s 15 congressional districts which has already been used for the May primary and will be used again in November. Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports.
  • Early vote confusion in Greene County
    (WYSO) - In Greene County, early voting for Ohio’s August 2 Primary Election is in full swing. But WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley reports it’s sparking some confusion.
