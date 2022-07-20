Early voting for Ohio's August 2 primary causes confusion in Greene County

In Greene County, early voting for Ohio’s August 2 primary is in full swing. But election officials there say it’s sparking some confusion. In past years when Greene County held an election in August — it was only for special issues. However, next month, residents will vote for Democratic and Republican candidates.

Deputy Director Llyn McCoy says you can even vote outside of your party affiliation.

“Even though you may have voted one party or the other in May 2022, you can change your mind in August,” McCoy explains. “So, make sure you’re marking Primary and tell us which ballot you want.”

Across Greene County, voters will decide candidates for two state races in the 70th and 71st Districts. Only the 70th District has three candidates. One Democrat — Eric Pric — who automatically advances to the November general election. Meanwhile, Republican Katheryn Shutte is challenging Republican incumbent Brian Lampton for the one spot in November’s general election. In the 71st District — the Republican and Democratic candidates will both advance to the November race. Voters will also determine the men and women who will head each party’s state committee. Only Xenia city residents will vote on proposed amendments to the city’s charter.Greene County has 30 precincts.

According to County Board of Election Director Alisha Beeler — more than 600 machines are being rigorously tested to ensure each vote is properly counted.

“In terms of voter fraud, we have not seen that,” Beeler explains. “We have a 99.9 percent accuracy rate in the state of Ohio.” Beeler says Greene County has the same degree of accuracy because of the various security measures her team exercises. “We conduct an audit after every election. So we don’t have voter fraud people talk about.”

Early voting is at the Greene County Board of Election on 551 Ledbetter Road in Xenia. Learn more at the county’s board of election website, for early voting hours, polling locations and to see sample ballots.