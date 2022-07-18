© 2022 WYSO
Local and Statewide News

WYSO Morning News Update: Republican lawmaker wants new regulation for Ohio businesses

WYSO | By Chris Welter,
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Published July 18, 2022 at 9:03 AM EDT
Hands holding money - United States dollar (USD) banknotes - money raising, funding & consumerism concept
iStockphoto

WYSO Morning News Update for July 18, 2022, with Chris Welter:

  • New questions arise after 10-year-old rape case
    (State House News Bureau) - The story about the ten-year-old rape survivor from Ohio who traveled to Indiana for an abortion days after the state's so called heartbeat bill went into effect is grabbing national headlines. The law bans abortions when a "fetal heartbeat" can be detected, which could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Now lawyers are realizing that questions about whether or not a narrow exception in the new law could have been applied in the girl’s case are not easy to answer.
  • College Hill town hall meeting
    (WYSO) - A town hall meeting about development at the former site of Good Samaritan hospital is tonight. Premier Health's CEO will speak at the meeting. It's at College Hill Church in Dayton and starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

Chris Welter
Chris Welter is an Environmental Reporter at WYSO through Report for America. In 2017, he completed the radio training program at WYSO's Eichelberger Center for Community Voices. Prior to joining the team at WYSO, he did boots-on-the-ground conservation work and policy research on land-use issues in southwest Ohio as a Miller Fellow with the Tecumseh Land Trust.
Desmond Winton-Finklea
Desmond Winton-Finklea, an avid listener to NPR, is WYSO’s Digital Content Editor. He oversees digital communications platforms, including its websites, apps, streams, emails and social media accounts. Desmond has attended Central State University and the International College of Broadcasting. Hired directly out of school, he began working for Dayton-area television stations as a multimedia specialist and an editor of video, audio and digital content. Desmond aims to use his plethora of experience and knowledge to expand WYSO’s digital presence.
