WYSO Morning News Update: Republican lawmaker wants new regulation for Ohio businesses
WYSO Morning News Update for July 18, 2022, with Chris Welter:
- Antioch building funeral
(WYSO) - The Antioch College Union is being knocked down. It was a community gathering place in Yellow Springs and It was the building where this radio station had its first broadcast. Community members held a funeral for the union over the weekend.
- New questions arise after 10-year-old rape case
(State House News Bureau) - The story about the ten-year-old rape survivor from Ohio who traveled to Indiana for an abortion days after the state's so called heartbeat bill went into effect is grabbing national headlines. The law bans abortions when a "fetal heartbeat" can be detected, which could be as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. Now lawyers are realizing that questions about whether or not a narrow exception in the new law could have been applied in the girl’s case are not easy to answer.
- Less businesses accepting cash
(Statehouse News Bureau) - It’s estimated the number of businesses that don’t accept cash has doubled since the start of the COVID pandemic. But even though many people have become comfortable paying with a smartphone or credit or debit card, a Republican state lawmaker wants to move the other way and make sure businesses are required to accept cash.
- College Hill town hall meeting
(WYSO) - A town hall meeting about development at the former site of Good Samaritan hospital is tonight. Premier Health's CEO will speak at the meeting. It's at College Hill Church in Dayton and starts at 6:30 p.m. tonight.
- Bing Davis to receive award
(WYSO) - Well-known local artist and educator Willis "Bing" Davis is receiving an award from the President’s Club of Dayton. He’s getting the club’s Citizen Legion of Honor Award. He’ll be recognized at a luncheon in October.