Local and Statewide News

MVCDC holds job fair, hopes to fill over 50 positions

WYSO | By Garrett Reese
Published July 15, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
Garrett Reese
/
WYSO
WYSO’s Garrett Reese was there when The Miami Valley Child Development Centers held a job fair this Wednesday. The organization is looking for teachers during what some experts call a child care crisis.

The MVCDC is a non-profit that focuses on early childhood education. It has about 60 positions to fill. That’s why the centers held a job fair Wednesday. The positions range from teachers to maintenance technicians to drivers. However, since the pandemic began, schools and organizations like the Center have had a hard time finding and keeping teachers.

Berta Velilla is the CEO and president of the Centers. She says the teaching world is experiencing a true crisis.

"We hear from many educators that love what they do, but, you know, they're not making enough to provide for their families," Velilla said. "And that's not right. We need as a society, we need to change that."

Velilla says Miami Valley Child Development Centers does what it can to support teachers. That includes raising wages, offering college tuition assistance and other programs for any employees who wish to further their education.

"What I'm hoping will happen today with a career fair is that people come here and they feel, you know, excited to be part of a group of individuals that truly are difference makers," she said. "And they are so passionate about making a difference in the lives of kids and in the lives of families."

Local and Statewide News EducationEconomy
